2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size Featuring High Quality Gold Foil Print on High Gloss Envelopes! These are thick and sturdy and have an amazing glossy finish Best used in combination with wax paper High Quality Stock Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for sample.