  5. The Dude Extracts Concentrate Retro Stoner Movie Style Shatter Envelopes #089

by Shatter Labels

$38.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

50 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes THE DUDE EXTRACTS Big Lebowski Design. Full color print on high gloss card stock. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Samples of custom work included with all orders

About this brand

ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.

