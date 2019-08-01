 Loading…

Expandable Silicone Bong Water Pipe

by SHP Online Smoke Shop

Expandable Silicone Bong Water Pipe This is without a doubt one of the coolest silicone water pipe bongs in our store. It expands and contracts so that it can be converted into what size bong is most preferable for you. It can range anywhere from 7 to 11 inches tall, with multiple size options in between. Also, you can fold the bong so that it has a bent neck it order to prevent water splash as well as be more convenient to use. The silicone is flexible and makes it the perfect travel bong for when you are on the go. It includes a silicone downstem as well as a 14mm glass bowl slide. BONG FEATURES Silicone water pipe bong Adjustable height glass bowl included

SHP Online Smoke Shop Logo
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

Thu Aug 01 2019
b........e
ive never seen a bong like this before and had to try it out. It is a tad flimsy but still good overall and functions like in the pictures
Tue Jul 30 2019
L........e
clean bong with smooth rips
Tue Jul 23 2019
L........1
this is one of my favorite water pipes and it works well for me and my gf. She likes smaller hits and I take bigger ones so the fact that this silicone bong is adjustable is perfect !
