Silicone Dab Jar - 3 Pack
by SHP Online Smoke ShopWrite a review
$8.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Silicone Dab Jar for Reclaim Catcher- 3 Pack This item fits our Bougie Glass reclaim catcher and can be used as spare jars for that. This is the perfect size little silicone dab jar that you can use for your essential oils or wax when dabbing. It is fairly small and only measures about 1.5 inches across. Its small size makes it perfect for on-the-go. It is made from good quality silicone that is durable and can withstand wear and tear. Each order includes 3 jars total. FEATURES Standard silicone dab jar Fits Bougie Glass reclaim catcher 3 jars included in each order Good for dabbing About 1.5 inches across
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.