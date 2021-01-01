Silicone Hand Spoon Pipe 3"
About this product
SILICONE HAND SPOON PIPE 3" WITH GLASS BOWL This is a nice little silicone hand spoon pipe that measures 3 inches in length. This pipe includes a glass bowl that has a built in screen. This is a cool little travel pipe that has that classic spoon pipe design. There are multiple colors available for this one. Pipe Features 3 inch silicone hand pipe made from high quality material Spoon Pipe Color: varies Includes glass bowl Durable Good for on the go
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
