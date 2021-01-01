 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement

Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement

by SHP Online Smoke Shop

$9.99MSRP

Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement (3 Pack) This is a replacement glass bowl that fits our Conch Shell Themed Silicone Pipe and our Silicone Hand Pipe 4". All orders include 3 replacement bowls total. If you have a silicone pipe that requires this glass bowl, you will definitely need some in the future. These are nicely made with thick glass. FEATURES Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement 3 Pack

Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

