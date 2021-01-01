Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement
by SHP Online Smoke ShopWrite a review
$9.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement (3 Pack) This is a replacement glass bowl that fits our Conch Shell Themed Silicone Pipe and our Silicone Hand Pipe 4". All orders include 3 replacement bowls total. If you have a silicone pipe that requires this glass bowl, you will definitely need some in the future. These are nicely made with thick glass. FEATURES Silicone Pipe Glass Bowl Replacement 3 Pack
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.