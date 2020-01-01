About this product
Our version of this sativa-dominant strain is 100% certified organic. Her exceptionally aromatic flower gives off a blueberry aroma with a warm and peppery terpene profile. Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness. Like any good dream, she’s both sweet and spicy. THC*:22.0% TERPENE PROFILE: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene, Humulene CBD*:<0.1% TERPENES*: 3.5% 100% certified organic and teeming with exotic mystique.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.