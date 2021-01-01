 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BC Organic Platinum Punch
Hybrid

BC Organic Platinum Punch

by Simply Bare

Write a review
Simply Bare Cannabis Flower BC Organic Platinum Punch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

BC Organic Platinum Punch has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. Our small-batch BC Organic Platinum Punch is a FVOPA Organic Certified indica-dominant hybrid grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold-cured. This cultivar features vibrant purple leaves with fluffy yet dense buds and bright orange pistils. With a lineage of Platinum Jelly and Purple Punch, this punchy flower has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. The aroma will tickle your taste buds as soon as you open the jar.

About this brand

Simply Bare Logo
ABOUT US The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to. FULLY ORGANIC, FLAVORFUL CANNABIS Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis. HOW WE GROW Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth: • Grown in Living Soil • Hang Dried for 14 days • Room filling aroma

About this strain

Platinum Punch

Platinum Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. Not much is known about this strain, but its effects are believed to be relaxing and focused. Platinum Punch is thought to taste herbal, with hints of citrus and pepper. This strain produces dense, light green nugs that are frosted with trichomes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review