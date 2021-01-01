BC Organic Platinum Punch
About this product
BC Organic Platinum Punch has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. Our small-batch BC Organic Platinum Punch is a FVOPA Organic Certified indica-dominant hybrid grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold-cured. This cultivar features vibrant purple leaves with fluffy yet dense buds and bright orange pistils. With a lineage of Platinum Jelly and Purple Punch, this punchy flower has hints of cherry, blackberry and creamy vanilla that balance perfectly with its citrusy and peppery undertones. The aroma will tickle your taste buds as soon as you open the jar.
About this brand
Simply Bare
About this strain
Platinum Punch
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Platinum Punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Wreck and Fruit Punch. Not much is known about this strain, but its effects are believed to be relaxing and focused. Platinum Punch is thought to taste herbal, with hints of citrus and pepper. This strain produces dense, light green nugs that are frosted with trichomes.
