 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Dory

Lemon Dory

by SKOSHA

Write a review
SKOSHA Cannabis Flower Lemon Dory

About this product

The lemoniest strain in the SKOSHA lineup, Lemon Dory—a sativa-dominant hybrid testing at over 15% THC—brings a boatload of lemon flavour ashore. Basically, it’s a lot of lemon. And while we haven’t tested the theory, we’re pretty certain you could carry a lot of lemons in a dory. Pinene and Caryophyllene terpenes deliver a nose of lemon drop candy as your first hint of the lemon flavour that awaits, with the taste of lemon drops rounding on notes of sandalwood.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SKOSHA Logo
SKOSHA is Nova Scotia’s first licensed cannabis brand. Based in the clean, cool forests of the Wentworth Valley, we’re as Nova Scotian as a tour around the Cabot Trail or a 3 AM donair. We’re excited to bring locally handcrafted cannabis from our state-of-the-art growing facility to Nova Scotians. Let’s be buds—Visit our website and learn more about SKOSHA!