Mirage

by SKOSHA

5.01
SKOSHA Cannabis Flower Mirage

About this product

If you’ve ever seen boats sitting on the ocean floor of the Bay of Fundy at low tide, you know that things aren’t always as they appear. Mirage’s terpene profile of pinene, caryophyllene, and limonene combines to deliver a unique nose of herbal lemon cake batter. This terpene profile extends to Mirage’s tasting notes, with initial hints of citrus balancing to a woody, herbal finish. With heavily indica-leaning genetics, Mirage is most ideally suited for evening enjoyment.

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

SKOSHA is Nova Scotia’s first licensed cannabis brand. Based in the clean, cool forests of the Wentworth Valley, we’re as Nova Scotian as a tour around the Cabot Trail or a 3 AM donair. We’re excited to bring locally handcrafted cannabis from our state-of-the-art growing facility to Nova Scotians. Let’s be buds—Visit our website and learn more about SKOSHA!