  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  5. Nor'Easter

Nor'Easter

by SKOSHA

SKOSHA Cannabis Flower Nor'Easter

Nor’Easter is a sativa-dominant hybrid THC strain named in honour of the powerful storms Atlantic Canada is famous for. With primary terpenes of pinene, caryophyllene and limonene, Nor’Easter expresses aromas of pine needles, spice and citrus.

RossSewage

A must have. Hands down my favorite strain on the market. A very reasonably priced and effective flower. Buds are just magical: moist, tight and fresh. So fresh. Skosha is doing great things and the Nor'Easter is one of their top buys. I just wish it was easier to come by - moves quicker than Usain Bolt with diarrhea.

SKOSHA is Nova Scotia’s first licensed cannabis brand. Based in the clean, cool forests of the Wentworth Valley, we’re as Nova Scotian as a tour around the Cabot Trail or a 3 AM donair. We’re excited to bring locally handcrafted cannabis from our state-of-the-art growing facility to Nova Scotians. Let’s be buds—Visit our website and learn more about SKOSHA!