by SKOSHA

Shelter is a milder, indica-dominant hybrid strain with a nearly balanced THC-to-CBD ratio. Shelter’s unique terpene profile is dominated by guaiol and limonene, delivering a piney, citrusy aroma with undertones of rose and wood.

SKOSHA is Nova Scotia’s first licensed cannabis brand. Based in the clean, cool forests of the Wentworth Valley, we’re as Nova Scotian as a tour around the Cabot Trail or a 3 AM donair. We’re excited to bring locally handcrafted cannabis from our state-of-the-art growing facility to Nova Scotians. Let’s be buds—Visit our website and learn more about SKOSHA!