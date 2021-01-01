Dab Slab™ 4 Slabs
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Tired of tools sticking to the table? Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates? The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style! Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case. Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface. Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!
SkyBlue Vapor™
God Bud
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.
