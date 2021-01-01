 Loading…

Indica

Dab Slab™ 4 Slabs

by SkyBlue Vapor™

$2.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Tired of tools sticking to the table?  Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates?  The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style!  Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case.  Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface.  Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

God Bud

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.

