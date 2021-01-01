 Loading…

  5. SkyBlue Vapor™ Slim Oil Cartridge - 510 Thread
SkyBlue Vapor™ Slim Oil Cartridge - 510 Thread

by SkyBlue Vapor™

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Sleek, discreet, and effective.  These are all the words that come to mind when considering SkyBlue's slim essential oil atomizer.  This is the smallest, lightest, and most versatile essential oil atomizer that we offer.  This atomizer is unlike many others; it is 100% leak proof!  In combination with our "Click" Lock atomizer design, it is the perfect choice for a pocket sized essential oil diffuser.  All essential oil atomizers come with a universal tank adapter.  This means you can fill the tank yourself or unscrew and replace with any pre-filled cartridge with the same size threading!

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

