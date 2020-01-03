 Loading…

Hybrid

SkyBlue Vapor™ Dry Herb Atomizer

by SkyBlue Vapor™

4.922
$9.99MSRP

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! Our Dry Herb atomizer is designed specifically for your finest herbs or "dry" concentrates. Typically, this would be the material under the screen of an herbal grinder.  The pure ceramic heating chamber ensures an even temperature and taste while the titanium flat coil provides a steady vaporization rate.  Need to pack in more?  Simply remove the the loading spring connected to the chamber cover and double the amount you can pack in!

About this brand

Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

About this strain

Cherry Kush

Cherry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

22 customer reviews

4.922

Fri Jan 03 2020
c........o
doesn’t hold much but also is small enough to be discreet so I don’t mind the trade off.
Thu Jan 02 2020
g........2
works great with kief as well.
Wed Jan 01 2020
t........1
worth picking up if you want to upgrade your skyblue pen