Peanut Butter Cookie
by Slow Ride BakeryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
It’s the cookie you know and love, just with a cannabis twist. Slowride Bakery’s Peanut Butter Cookie is a soft-baked buttery delight that will activate your nostalgia. These cookies are small-batch and handmade to ensure you’re getting the best possible product. Slowride Bakery sources premium ingredients, never using preservatives. Each 20 g cookie contains 10 mg of THC, with one cookie per package. These cookies can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Slowride Bakery is locally owned and operated in Ottawa, Ontario.
About this brand
Slow Ride Bakery
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.