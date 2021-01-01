 Loading…

Smoke Ghost Scented Smoking Filter - Ruby Rose

by Smoke Ghost

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The Smoke Ghost allows you to smoke without the smell of the smoke. The Ghost replaces your smoke odor with lovely fragrances that are potent enough to overwhelm the smell of what you're burning. Here are some of the features of the Smoke Ghost:   -Gets rid of the smell of smoke: Smoke discretely wherever you like -Contains scent cartridge: The smoke odor transforms into an aromatic fragrance -Portable: Able to be hidden in your hand -Interchangeable scents: The scent cartridge (the colored top) is interchangeable with other bases (the black bottom) allowing you to mix and match scents with others without using their mouthpiece -Reduces second-hand smoke: The toxins in the smoke exhaled through the Ghost is filtered   Ruby Rose This lovely Ghost contains a rosemary scent. The smell is reminiscent to the smell of the woods. Select this flavor if you enjoy the outdoors.

About this brand

Smoke Ghost is the World's best personal smoking filter that transforms your marijuana odor into lovely, amazing fragrances allowing you to smoke discretely and eliminate second-hand smoke. Our colored scent cartridge makes the Ghost the most effective filter for eliminating the smell and its convenient size makes it the most portable (fits in palm of your hand). The Smoke Ghost is your unique solution to minimizing that dank smell from your marijuana. Check out our page for more details.

