 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Gift Keychain Funny High Life Motel Weed 420

Gift Keychain Funny High Life Motel Weed 420

by Smokies Toke Couture

Write a review
Smokies Toke Couture Other Miscellaneous Gift Keychain Funny High Life Motel Weed 420

$9.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

4 1/4" long with split key ring

About this brand

Smokies Toke Couture Logo
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review