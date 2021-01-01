Jewelry Marijuana Rose Necklace - Bronze & Coral
$28.00MSRP
About this product
Antiqued metal cannabis leaf with embossed detail and resin rose. 24" / 61cm chain with lobster clasp Leaf approx 1 1/2” long- 38mm
About this brand
Smokies Toke Couture
Handmade Cannabis Inspired Gifts and Jewelry. Established 2012. We design, craft, and curate elevated cannabis accessories. We specialize in cannabis wedding accessories and bud bar displays. Follow us on instagram & FB @smokiestokecouture and shop at http://www.smokiestoke.com/
