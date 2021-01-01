Bump & Grind Grinder by Chromium Crusher
About this product
• Magnetic Grinder Attachment • Pollen Collection Chamber • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Heavy Duty Construction • Zinc Alloy • Straight Style Teeth • Diameter: 2.40” • Height: 3” • Weight: 7.5 oz. • 2 in 1 Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker & Grinder • 2 Hours of Lasting Battery • Scraper Included Chromium Crushers mind- blowing invention has come to light. A rechargeable bluetooth speaker and grinder in one. This 4 piece grinder has an additional perk, a built in bluetooth speaker on the lid! This 2 in 1 bluetooth speaker comes with a usb charger, NO BATTERIES NEEDED! Listen to your favorite jams while your grind you favorite greens. What's not to love? You have a built in bluetooth speaker on top of your grinder, you won’t have to worry about putting on your music elsewhere. Easy pack and Go!
