Chromium Crusher Thunderbolt 4-Piece Legal Herb Mill Grinder
by Smoking Outlet
$24.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Fully Threaded Grinder Attachment • Pollen Collection Chamber • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Heavy Duty Construction • Zinc Alloy • Wave Style Teeth • Diameter: 2.5” • Height: 2” • Weight: 5.6 oz. • Scraper Included A grinder is a great way to break up your tobacco or legal herb into same-sized pieces in order to allow it to burn evenly and consistently. The grinder also serves a second purpose, providing a screen which automatically sifts out the smallest sized particles from your product and collects them in the final chamber.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
