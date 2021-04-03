Lookah Snail Vape & Wax Tank Kit
• Cartridge Vaporizer, Refillable Wax Tank & Coils • Lookah 350mAh Battery • Quartz Coils • Voltage Range: 3.2V-4.1V • Height (w/ Cartridge): 3" • Weight (w/ Cartridge): 2.3 oz Includes: • Lookah Snail Battery • Refillable 510-Thread Wax Cartridge • 4 x Quartz 1.2Ω Wax Coil • USB Charger For most people, vaporizers are all about portability. Lookah's Snail Vaporizer takes this to the next level with a 1.6"-diameter body and 0.7" thickness, and a base which allows it to sit upright. It's powered by an integrated 320mAh battery. The minimalist one-button design offers one of the most straightforward, easy vaping processes out there. Easily adjust voltage level by double-clicking to switch between settings, ranging from 3.2-4.1V for your desired temperature and results. Whether you love big flavor, or thick clouds are your priority as a vaper, the Snail has you covered. This device accommodates 510-threaded connection, and the kit contains a refillable wax cartridge; however, you may use any of your favorite 510-thread cartridges with this vape battery. Also included are four different 1.2Ω quartz coil varieties, and a USB charger. Innovative, sleek, and pleasantly pocket-sized: The Snail is bound to be your next favorite vape.