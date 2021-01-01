Navy Swirl Caravan Quadruple Bubbler
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb • Frit and Cane Glasswork • Front Carb Hole • Length: Approx 6.5” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .75” • Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2” • Weight: 15.5 oz Find your bubbly bliss in this deep blue bubbler. Featuring four water chambers, you'll get intense filtration in a beautiful package. It's designed to hit smoothly with minimal drag through the ample neck and mouthpiece. Kick back and enjoy the perks of quadruple filtration.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.