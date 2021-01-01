Silicone 8" Rolling Tray
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$12.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Dimensions: 8” x 5.5” • Depth: .6” • Weight: 5 oz. This is the rolling tray you’ve been waiting for. Easy to carry, just roll it up or fold it or shove it into a bag. Perfect for road trips and camping/festivals. The surface is slightly tacky so your papers and legal dry herb won’t slide around. And the .6” depth gives you plenty of room to keep from spilling.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.