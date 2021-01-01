The Big Mush Bong by Cali Cloudx
• Single Chamber; Showerhead Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Cali Cloudx Logos • Height: 10.5” • Weight: 21.8 oz • Glass Thickness: 4mm • Base: 4.25” Behold the gorgeous design of Cali Cloudx's The Big Mush Bong! It's perfectly crafted with quality borosilicate glass, and just enough style and flare without being over-the-top. You get some great filtration with this bong, since right under the mushroom inside the chamber sits a 9-slit showerhead perc that will deliver silky smooth hits every time. The base is wide, so not only is this extremely sturdy for durability, but it's perfect to set out on display! Be ready to get lots of compliments on this piece that's not only cute, but great quality!
