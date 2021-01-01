The Natural Way to Roll Rolling Tray by RAW
About this product
• Dimensions: 9” x 6” • Depth: 1” • Weight: 6 oz. RAW welcomes another addition to the Rolling Tray family. The natural way to roll. Nicely painted and decorated with a clear look at the logo. What's not to love? Non-stick and the corners are round style to prevent any of your favorite dry leaves from leaving the tray.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
