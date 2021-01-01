The Pedestrian by New Amsterdam Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb • Left Side Carb Hole • Length: Approx 6” • Bowl Diameter: Approx .75” • Mouthpiece Hole Diameter: .25” • Carb Hole Diameter: .25” • Draft Hole Diameter: .2” • Weight: 4.5 oz Command the sidewalk! With the Pedestrian in hand, you're the king of the concrete. This sleek, minimalist bubbler by New Amsterdam is perfect for at home or on the go. It has a hefty bubble chamber with a diffused downstem and a stable base so that it stands up when not in use.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.