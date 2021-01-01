The Spotted Banger Hanger
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Single Chamber, Fixed Stem Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate • Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 7” • Weight: 14.2 oz. • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.5” These quality banger hangers have a little something extra in the design department: spots! In addition to the rich colors accenting the intake, stem, neck ring, and mouthpiece, these dappled dab rigs have a unique pattern baked into the neck and bottom of the pieces. These pieces have a wide base and they’re nice and small, making them a perfect table piece that’s hard to knock over. In terms of percolation, the close-ended stem has two diffusion holes to produce tasty vapor bubbles. Grab yourself a high quality piece at a steal of a price!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.