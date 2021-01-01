XL Drum by Chromuim Crusher
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$32.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• See Through Glass on Second Chamber • Pollen Collection Chamber • 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design • Heavy Duty Construction • Zinc Alloy • Curved Style Teeth • Diameter: 2.5” • Height: 2.6” • Weight: 6.1 oz. • Scraper & Duster Included There will be no humdrum around this XL Drum grinder by Chromium Crusher. With all the features found in the Chromium Crusher Drum plus a larger catch chamber with windows on the sides so you can monitor your progress. The color choices are bold with a dazzling gold, deep red and sharp silver. You might need some bigger rolling papers to go with this one.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.