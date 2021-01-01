Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Vape Pen
About this product
• Wax Vaporizer Pen w/ Built-In Storage Jar • 2020 Version • Yocan 1400mAh Battery • Quad Quartz Coil Technology • Adjustable Airflow Valve • Height: 4.5" • Weight: 4 oz Includes: • Extra Quad Quartz Rod Coil • USB Charger • Hanging Ring & Lanyard • Dab Tool Yocan's 2020 Evolve Plus XL Vape Pen is a portable and reliable way to enjoy dabbing with convenience! This cutting-edge vaporizer uses Quad Quartz Coil Technology, as well as a unique magnetic design and coil cap that prevents mess and stickiness. The quad quarts rod coils work to preserve that tasty terpene flavor, while optimizing your concentrate by generating big clouds from this little machine. The Evolve Plus XL features an adjustable airflow valve, which allows you to control the amount of vapor you inhale. This means you can easily tailor your intake from small to large, depending on your preference. This pen even features a detachable dual-compartment silicone concentrate container under the battery for compact, discreet storage. Not to mention, this pen also includes a steel dab tool to easily load up concentrate, as well as a ring on the pen and lanyard to hang it from. Yocan has given you just about everything you need for a practical, easy experience.
