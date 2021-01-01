 Loading…

  5. 1:1 Cucumber Mint Free CBD Moisturizing Body Cream

1:1 Cucumber Mint Free CBD Moisturizing Body Cream

by Solei

Solei Topicals Lotions 1:1 Cucumber Mint Free CBD Moisturizing Body Cream

This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD and a fresh cucumber mint scent. This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD and a fresh cucumber mint scent. Sometimes you need to get moving, sometimes you just need to hold a pose, and this Free topical was developed for the occasions where you’re focused on a little bit of both.

Find Your Moment with Solei, sustainably sungrown cannabis. Solei is a cannabis brand inspired by the joy of discovery. We exist as a natural way to rediscover the moments of your everyday - to unplug, to gather, or to find balance. Solei makes it easy for everyone to choose the right cannabis product through our curated, experience-based product lines known as "Moments". Whether you’re choosing a Gather pre-roll to bring to a night out with friends, or using Unplug oil to unwind after a long day, there’s a Solei product for the Moment you’re looking for.

