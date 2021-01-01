Renew CBN Oil
by Solei Sungrown CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Renew Oil is a sublingual convenient and precise solution which offers a 1:1 ratio of 10 - 11 mg/ml of CBN and THC. Solei Renew Oil contain a mild dose of 10 mg/ml of CBN and an equal amount of 10 -11 mg/ml of THC. The terpenes have been removed to provide an odor- and taste-free cannabis oil. Each bottle contains cannabis extract from our hybrid greenhouse which is paired with MCT oil. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
About this brand
Solei Sungrown Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.