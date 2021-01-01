 Loading…

Solei Sungrown Cannabis Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Renew CBN Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Renew Oil is a sublingual convenient and precise solution which offers a 1:1 ratio of 10 - 11 mg/ml of CBN and THC. Solei Renew Oil contain a mild dose of 10 mg/ml of CBN and an equal amount of 10 -11 mg/ml of THC. The terpenes have been removed to provide an odor- and taste-free cannabis oil. Each bottle contains cannabis extract from our hybrid greenhouse which is paired with MCT oil. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

About this brand

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

