44poundsofgranite on May 14th, 2019

Absolutely brutal, zero effectiveness whatsoever. Bought this last Friday, wanted something very concealable and inconspicuous to take to the Blue Jays game. Store staff (Tokyo Smoke on Yonge, fantastic service) recommended starting with 2-3 pumps under the tongue as an initial dosage. Did so, waited a half hour, zero effect. Took a couple more squirts, waited, zero effect. Repeated this a few times over the course of 2 hours, zero effect. Finally got frustrated and did 10 DROPS, zero effect. Finally as a last resort at the end of the evening, did 40 PUMPS ALL AT ONCE - you guessed it, zero effect. Stone cold sober. Now, there's only two possible explanations. One, I have some sort of superhuman power that allows me to process enough THC to kill a horse in one evening without affectation. Two, this stuff doesn't work. I'll go with Option Two. I just wish there was a way to get my $38 back - what a waste of money, and a night out.