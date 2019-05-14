 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Balance Oral Spray

Balance Oral Spray

by Solei

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Solei Concentrates Ingestible Balance Oral Spray

About this product

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

44poundsofgranite

Absolutely brutal, zero effectiveness whatsoever. Bought this last Friday, wanted something very concealable and inconspicuous to take to the Blue Jays game. Store staff (Tokyo Smoke on Yonge, fantastic service) recommended starting with 2-3 pumps under the tongue as an initial dosage. Did so, waited a half hour, zero effect. Took a couple more squirts, waited, zero effect. Repeated this a few times over the course of 2 hours, zero effect. Finally got frustrated and did 10 DROPS, zero effect. Finally as a last resort at the end of the evening, did 40 PUMPS ALL AT ONCE - you guessed it, zero effect. Stone cold sober. Now, there's only two possible explanations. One, I have some sort of superhuman power that allows me to process enough THC to kill a horse in one evening without affectation. Two, this stuff doesn't work. I'll go with Option Two. I just wish there was a way to get my $38 back - what a waste of money, and a night out.

About this brand

Solei Logo
Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.