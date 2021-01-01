 Loading…

Botanical Breeze Renew 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

About this product

Everything about these vapes, from the 2:1 THC to CBD ratio to the subtle and aromatic herbal notes, was chosen with care. Renew’s cannabis concentrate is extracted from Solei’s sungrown cannabis, with 100% plant-based aromas that are free of cuttings agents. Solei Cartridges will last approximately 250 draws. Compatible with 510-thread batteries, battery sold separately.

About this brand

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

