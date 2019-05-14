 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Discovery Pack - Renew, Balance, Unplug, Gather

Discovery Pack - Renew, Balance, Unplug, Gather

by Solei

Skip to Reviews
2.02
Solei Cannabis Flower Discovery Pack - Renew, Balance, Unplug, Gather

About this product

Enjoy a single gram of some of our most popular Solei strains for the perfect introduction. Renew, Balance, Unplug, and Gather are curated to guide you through the joy of discovery

2 customer reviews

2.02

write a review

LunaBear10

This is a review of just the Renew , I couldn’t find it individually. Garbage. Garbage . Garbage. Taste, quality, quantity, look... disappointed to say the least. Would not repurchase and based on this purchase won’t be making anymore from Solei

Kostecs

Balance! I couldn’t find just ‘Balance’ so I have to review under this heading. Bought 3.5 grams at a price I thought was fair. Several nice looking and “mild” smelling bugs in the plastic can. I’m really into 1:1 strains lately and Balance was a nice addition to the ones I have tried. Vaped the flower , the taste is not one I am fond of. In fact if I didn’t enjoy its effects as much as I did ... this review would be a lot less then 3 stars based on the taste alone. The effects are great. You can basically consume this product and nobody will know. If you have anxiety this is definitely the product for you. I loved how calm I was on this product without tripping out or “acting high” I would buy Balance again for sure! I liked it. Negatives; taste , effects don’t last very long 6% THC 13% CBD

About this brand

Solei Logo
Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.