Kostecs on May 13th, 2019

Balance! I couldn’t find just ‘Balance’ so I have to review under this heading. Bought 3.5 grams at a price I thought was fair. Several nice looking and “mild” smelling bugs in the plastic can. I’m really into 1:1 strains lately and Balance was a nice addition to the ones I have tried. Vaped the flower , the taste is not one I am fond of. In fact if I didn’t enjoy its effects as much as I did ... this review would be a lot less then 3 stars based on the taste alone. The effects are great. You can basically consume this product and nobody will know. If you have anxiety this is definitely the product for you. I loved how calm I was on this product without tripping out or “acting high” I would buy Balance again for sure! I liked it. Negatives; taste , effects don’t last very long 6% THC 13% CBD