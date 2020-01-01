Solei Free softgels contain 5mg of CBD, providing a discrete, tasteless and smoke free way to consume CBD. Each soft gel contains cannabis extract from our hybrid greenhouse which is paired with MCT oil.
Find Your Moment with Solei, sustainably sungrown cannabis.
Solei is a cannabis brand inspired by the joy of discovery. We exist as a natural way to rediscover the moments of your everyday - to unplug, to gather, or to find balance.
Solei makes it easy for everyone to choose the right cannabis product through our curated, experience-based product lines known as "Moments".
Whether you’re choosing a Gather pre-roll to bring to a night out with friends, or using Unplug oil to unwind after a long day, there’s a Solei product for the Moment you’re looking for.