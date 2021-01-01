 Loading…

Free Unscented Cream 575mg

by Solei

About this product

This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD, with no added fragrance. This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD, with no added fragrance. Sometimes you need to get moving, sometimes you just need to hold a pose, and this Free topical was developed for the occasions where you’re focused on a little bit of both. 75mg/ml THC, 500mg/ml CBD

About this brand

Find Your Moment with Solei, sustainably sungrown cannabis. Solei is a cannabis brand inspired by the joy of discovery. We exist as a natural way to rediscover the moments of your everyday - to unplug, to gather, or to find balance. Solei makes it easy for everyone to choose the right cannabis product through our curated, experience-based product lines known as "Moments". Whether you’re choosing a Gather pre-roll to bring to a night out with friends, or using Unplug oil to unwind after a long day, there’s a Solei product for the Moment you’re looking for.

