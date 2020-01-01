About this product
Find your Moment with Solei Gather – the perfect complement to getting together with friends. Gather Pens have an invigorating fruit medley flavour with hints of berry and watermelon, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Although containing high levels of THC, Gather Pens also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience. Solei Gather Pens are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from our sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Pens allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience in a beginner option.
