Gather Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack
About this product
Solei Gather is a greenhouse-grown sativa-dominant strain with medium THC potency. Sun-grown in an eco-friendly greenhouse, Gather has medium THC potency and a musky aroma. The strain’s buds are a vibrant green, and the myrcene and beta-pinene mix of its terpene profile give it an unmistakable muskiness. It’s available pre-rolled and in several dried flower weights.
About this brand
Solei Sungrown Cannabis
