Lemonlicious Balance 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Balance Cartridges have a bright, citrus flavour with notes of lemon and grapefruit, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Balance Cartridges have a bright, citrus flavour with notes of lemon and grapefruit, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. The 1:1 THC and CBD content make it an approachable choice. Solei Balance Cartridges are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from Solei’s sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients.
About this brand
Solei Sungrown Cannabis
