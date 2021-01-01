 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sense Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack
Hybrid

Sense Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Write a review
Solei Sungrown Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Sense Pre-Rolls 1g 3-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this brand

Solei Sungrown Cannabis Logo
At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review