Sense Tropical Tango 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

About this product

Discover the gratification of your senses with Solei Sense Vapes. A carefully curated THC to CBD ratio (3:1 THC to CBD) that was created to enjoy when the sparks fly. 100% plant-based concentrate with tantalizing tropical aromas of sweet tartness and free of cuttings agents. Solei Cartridges will last approximately 250 draws. Universally compatible with any 510-thread battery, battery sold separately.

About this brand

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

