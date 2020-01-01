 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Solei Unplug PAX Pod 0.5g

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

About this strain

Rockstar Kush

Rockstar Kush

Rockstar Kush, also known as BC Rockstar, is a popular strain in British Columbia renowned for its excellent medical qualities. This hybrid of Rockstar and Bubba Kush emits a heavy odor of skunk and piney Kush. Rockstar Kush, a heavy indica, helps patients overcome aches, pains, and anxieties with its relaxing effects that also stimulate a reduced appetite.

About this brand

Find Your Moment with Solei, sustainably sungrown cannabis. Solei is a cannabis brand inspired by the joy of discovery. We exist as a natural way to rediscover the moments of your everyday - to unplug, to gather, or to find balance. Solei makes it easy for everyone to choose the right cannabis product through our curated, experience-based product lines known as "Moments". Whether you’re choosing a Gather pre-roll to bring to a night out with friends, or using Unplug oil to unwind after a long day, there’s a Solei product for the Moment you’re looking for.