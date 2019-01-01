About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty, hand-trimmed, nighttime indica is known for its sweet, sour, piney, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.
About this strain
Sensi Star
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.