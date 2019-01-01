 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Spinach™ Sensi Star Pre-Roll

by Spinach Cannabis

About this product

At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty, hand-trimmed, nighttime indica is known for its sweet, sour, piney, and fruity aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Here at Spinach™ we have high expectations as we focus on producing some of the dankest Spinach™ around the globe. We only grow the chronic because when you’re having fun you should never have to worry about the quality of your Spinach™. Our Spinach™ is super frosty like your windshield in February, so kick back and relax, we got you covered. Our goal at Spinach™ is to make experiences more enjoyable, which is why we only offer Farm-To-Bowl™ products you’ll love. Harmful additives don’t have a place in good Spinach™, which is why product testing is the only thing we take seriously. It’s fun to enjoy activities from a new perspective, and that’s why we focus on high quality products that bring friends together.