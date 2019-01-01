About this product
At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty indica is known for its peppery, piney, and sour aromas that comes from the strain’s myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene terpene profile.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
Here at Spinach™ we have high expectations as we focus on producing some of the dankest Spinach™ around the globe. We only grow the chronic because when you’re having fun you should never have to worry about the quality of your Spinach™. Our Spinach™ is super frosty like your windshield in February, so kick back and relax, we got you covered. Our goal at Spinach™ is to make experiences more enjoyable, which is why we only offer Farm-To-Bowl™ products you’ll love. Harmful additives don’t have a place in good Spinach™, which is why product testing is the only thing we take seriously. It’s fun to enjoy activities from a new perspective, and that’s why we focus on high quality products that bring friends together.