Spliff Shot is a convenient, odourless, repurposed storage cylinder for rolled cannabis. The pressure-sealed Spliff Shot provides compact on-the-go storage for a single pre-roll, even if it’s lit. Effectively snuffing out the cherry, concealing the residual smoke and strong odour until the next session. Our rolled cannabis cartridge is lightweight, slim, discreet — easily fitting into shirt or pant pockets — and will hold a single joint, bat or blunt of any size (each Spliff Shot is 3.5” high x 1/2” wide). It’s water-resistant, won’t bend or break. Brass is also inherently antimicrobial and will naturally patina with use, making your Spliff Shot more distinctive over time. And for good measure, a percentage of the profits will support the Canadian Wildlife Federation. HOW IT’S MADE Using a proprietary process, each Spliff Shot is constructed from a pair of brass hunting rifle casings collected in British Columbia. Re-purposing these casings prevents them from being reloaded as live cartridges, avoids using the energy needed to recycle the brass, and lowers the chance of them becoming metal waste. With plastics threatening land and sea, Spliff Shot also provides a better alternative to plastic joint containers on the market.