 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. VacJar

VacJar

by Stash Fresh

Write a review
Stash Fresh Storage Flower Storage VacJar

$0.89MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our VacJar provides you an airtight, odor resistant environment for bud storage. Looking to extend the life of your product or don't know where to keep that extra unused portion? Keep it stashed in here!

About this brand

Stash Fresh Logo
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review