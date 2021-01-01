About this product
Our VacJar provides you an airtight, odor resistant environment for bud storage. Looking to extend the life of your product or don't know where to keep that extra unused portion? Keep it stashed in here!
About this brand
Stash Fresh
Offering functional containers constructed of high-quality FDA-grade materials in clean designs at manufacturer's prices. We offer custom product development across a wide range of commodoties, so whatever your needs are, we work to bring your ideas to life.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.