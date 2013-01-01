About this product

The Original Stashrock™ is cast from a real, thoughtfully selected rock using only the finest materials. A glass Mason jar brings its proven durability in both material and seal quality. Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA. A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock. Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike. Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA diversion safe stash rock Contact us via stashrocks.com