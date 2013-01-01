 Loading…

Hybrid

Stashrock™

by stashrocks.com

stashrocks.com Storage Flower Storage Stashrock™

$39.99MSRP

About this product

A glass Mason jar brings its proven durability in both material and seal quality. Our exclusive Double Lid further protects the contents from infiltration. All supplied products are made in the USA. A high performance, eco-friendly hydraulic concrete mix is used for its inertness and durability. It is a sand base, non-metallic material with no added chlorides. This material has an ultimate strength of over 9,000 psi - so yeah - it's a rock. Stashrocks are artisan crafted in small batches - each hand finished and numbered. No 2 Stashrocks are alike. Copyright 2013, 2018 LRU. The Trademarks "Stashrock™", "Stashrocks™" and "Original Stashrock™" are owned by LRU, Fenton, MI. USA. diversion safe stash rock Contact us via stashrocks.com

About this brand

stashrocks.com Logo
Creator and maker of many a stash rock - Stashrocks™ diversion safe

