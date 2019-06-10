 Loading…

"Stoned Age" StayLit-Tips

by StayLit-Tips

5.05
ADVANTAGES - Cool Smoke - Strong Hits - Enhanced Flavor - Better Hygiene - No Wrinkles - Luxury Design Weather you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience. Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability. StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.

Whether you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience. Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability. StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Mon Jun 10 2019
h........s
#onlysmokethefinest !!!
Mon Jun 10 2019
s........3
Love this innovative tips! Superior quality 💯
Tue May 21 2019
B........m
Best quality tips! must have for every stoner 💚